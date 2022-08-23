Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt.

The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car.

Killed in the crash were:

18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois

19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana

19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio

Injured in the crash were:

20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette, Indiana

19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office released more information on the crash on Tuesday.

After the crash, John Moore was able to talk with the police. He told investigators the group was on their way back from a house party at Indiana University.

Moore reportedly told officers the group had been drinking. He said the driver, Christian Eubanks, had been going around 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

A witness of the crash, in a separate vehicle, told police it was pouring down rain when it happened. When he saw the crash and the fire, he told police he was able to help pull two of the people out of the car.