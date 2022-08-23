 Skip to main content
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students

  • Updated
  • 0
ISU crash
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt.

The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car.

Killed in the crash were:

  • 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois 
  • 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana 
  • 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio 
VanHooser Eubanks and Musili

Injured in the crash were:

  • 20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette, Indiana 
  • 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois
Dixon and Moore

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office released more information on the crash on Tuesday. 

After the crash, John Moore was able to talk with the police. He told investigators the group was on their way back from a house party at Indiana University. 

Moore reportedly told officers the group had been drinking. He said the driver, Christian Eubanks, had been going around 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash. 

A witness of the crash, in a separate vehicle, told police it was pouring down rain when it happened. When he saw the crash and the fire, he told police he was able to help pull two of the people out of the car. 

