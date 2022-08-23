Speed, alcohol and rain appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt.

The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car.

Killed in the crash were:

18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois

19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana

19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio

Injured in the crash were:

20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette, Indiana

19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office released more information on the crash on Tuesday.

According to the crash report, John Moore, one of the crash survivors, told officers the group of five students was returning to Terre Haute after going to a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington. Moore said that “everyone had been drinking” at the party.

The crash report states that thunderstorms and heavy rain at the time of the crash had left 3-4 inches of standing water on the roadway.

A driver who came across the crash scene just after the car crashed into a tree said it was raining so hard it was difficult to see, and there was also bright lightning, the report states.

That witness told officers he ran to the burning car and pulled one crash victim out before another motorist helped him pull a second person from the vehicle.

The witness said he initially believed everyone was out of the car but then realized there were more inside.