Special prosecutor to review actions of commissioner during trucker convoy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special prosecutor is reviewing whether a Vigo County commissioner could be charged for actions that occurred as the People's Convoy traveled through Vigo County earlier this month.
In a petition for a special prosecutor regarding the "Report of Possible Obstruction of Traffic or Other Offenses," the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office wrote that law enforcement responded to Fruitridge Avenue over Interstate 70 for a blocked roadway on March 1. According to the petition, an officer saw a pickup truck partially blocking Fruitridge Avenue, as well as a jeep, a tow truck, and a semi-trailer completely blocking the southbound lane of the overpass. The officer reported several people were at the edge of the overpass waving flags.
In the investigation, a responding officer from the Terre Haute Police Department said the tow truck belonged to Eddington Towing and the semi belonged to Morris, who owns Morris Trucking Corporation. According to the petition, a flag was flying from an extended arm of the tow truck. The petition also states the semi-trailer had a Trump campaign banner on the side facing the highway.
The officer reported Morris said the semi had a mechanical problem, causing it to be in the roadway. The officer's body camera recorded the interaction. WTHI-TV obtained the video through a Public Records Request. The full video is about 21 minutes long. It includes redactions to protect minors and personal information.
In the video, the officer spoke with people on the overpass, including a person who identified himself as being with the tow company. The officer explained the stopped vehicles were a traffic hazard and asked if the drivers of the stopped vehicles had permits, to which they said they did not. The tow truck driver directed the officer to Morris.
As the tow truck driver and the officer walk toward Morris, the body camera footage shows a semi with a Trump campaign banner spanning its entire length.
Morris identified himself as a commissioner when asked and told the officer the truck in question belonged to him. He also said he didn't have a permit and said his truck broke down about 20 minutes prior. The officer asked Morris if he wanted to call a wrecker to move it. Morris gestured behind his semi-truck to the tow truck, which had a giant American flag hanging from it, and said "I have a wrecker."
The officer asked if Morris could have the tow truck move the semi and Morris responded "I can." Morris told the officer the tow truck's air brakes had locked up. The officer took down notes before driving toward the end of the overpass to direct traffic.
Special prosecutors are often requested in possible cases against county or city officials within their own jurisdiction to avoid a conflict of interest or appearance of impropriety.
When asked how the review was initiated, Modesitt replied, "We have implemented a new agreement with the Terre Haute City Legal department that we will review any requests for body and dash camera recordings that are from an incident where charges have been or could be filed."
Modesitt says it will be up to the special prosecutor to decide how to handle the possible offenses committed by the other drivers briefly mentioned in the petition. A judge appointed John Meyers of Tippecanoe County to be the special prosecutor.
Morris told News 10 he has retained counsel and has no comment.