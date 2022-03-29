Special prosecutor to review actions of commissioner during trucker convoy

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the White River is expected to end late Thursday.
Flooding along the Wabash is expected to either be prolonged or
return to flood after a line of storms moves through the area late
tomorrow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Thursday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage Friday morning
to 15.2 feet Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage
again early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Special prosecutor to review actions of commissioner during trucker convoy

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Morris during trucker convoy

Body camera footage from an officer with the Terre Haute Police Department shows an interaction with Commissioner Mike Morris during a trucker convoy in early March. 

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special prosecutor is reviewing whether a Vigo County commissioner could be charged for actions that occurred as the People's Convoy traveled through Vigo County earlier this month.

In a petition for a special prosecutor regarding the "Report of Possible Obstruction of Traffic or Other Offenses," the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office wrote that law enforcement responded to Fruitridge Avenue over Interstate 70 for a blocked roadway on March 1. According to the petition, an officer saw a pickup truck partially blocking Fruitridge Avenue, as well as a jeep, a tow truck, and a semi-trailer completely blocking the southbound lane of the overpass. The officer reported several people were at the edge of the overpass waving flags.

In the investigation, a responding officer from the Terre Haute Police Department said the tow truck belonged to Eddington Towing and the semi belonged to Morris, who owns Morris Trucking Corporation. According to the petition, a flag was flying from an extended arm of the tow truck. The petition also states the semi-trailer had a Trump campaign banner on the side facing the highway.

The officer reported Morris said the semi had a mechanical problem, causing it to be in the roadway. The officer's body camera recorded the interaction. WTHI-TV obtained the video through a Public Records Request. The full video is about 21 minutes long. It includes redactions to protect minors and personal information.

In the video, the officer spoke with people on the overpass, including a person who identified himself as being with the tow company. The officer explained the stopped vehicles were a traffic hazard and asked if the drivers of the stopped vehicles had permits, to which they said they did not. The tow truck driver directed the officer to Morris.

As the tow truck driver and the officer walk toward Morris, the body camera footage shows a semi with a Trump campaign banner spanning its entire length. 

Morris identified himself as a commissioner when asked and told the officer the truck in question belonged to him. He also said he didn't have a permit and said his truck broke down about 20 minutes prior. The officer asked Morris if he wanted to call a wrecker to move it. Morris gestured behind his semi-truck to the tow truck, which had a giant American flag hanging from it, and said "I have a wrecker."

The officer asked if Morris could have the tow truck move the semi and Morris responded "I can." Morris told the officer the tow truck's air brakes had locked up. The officer took down notes before driving toward the end of the overpass to direct traffic.

Special prosecutors are often requested in possible cases against county or city officials within their own jurisdiction to avoid a conflict of interest or appearance of impropriety.

When asked how the review was initiated, Modesitt replied, "We have implemented a new agreement with the Terre Haute City Legal department that we will review any requests for body and dash camera recordings that are from an incident where charges have been or could be filed."

Modesitt says it will be up to the special prosecutor to decide how to handle the possible offenses committed by the other drivers briefly mentioned in the petition. A judge appointed John Meyers of Tippecanoe County to be the special prosecutor.

Morris told News 10 he has retained counsel and has no comment.

