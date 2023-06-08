Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games kick off Friday in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Competitions start Friday for the 53rd Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games.
In total, 2,100 athletes will be in Terre Haute. They represent 60 delegations from around Indiana.
With coaches and families -- 5,000 people are expected to visit this weekend.
Indiana State and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are hosting activities for the games.
All events and activities during the summer games are free and open to the public. You can watch the athletes compete in bocce, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, track and field and volleyball.
Set-up for the Bocce Ball court happened Thursday. Offenders from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility help put it together each year.
We spoke with the Special Olympics Indiana president.
He says whether athletes or volunteers, the games are a chance for people to show what they are capable of.
He tells us the athletes will be excited to arrive to their competition sites.
The summer games opening ceremony will take place Friday at 7 p.m.
The ceremony is taking place at Hulman Center. There will be a parade of athletes, live entertainment, and the lighting of the summer games cauldron.