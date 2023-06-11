Special Olympics Indiana competitors let loose with a victory dance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After the second day of intense competition, Indiana olympians had some time to let loose a little.
Competitors at the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games took part in the traditional victory dance! This dance party was just all about celebrating achievement and having a lot of fun.
Elliott Daniels competed in track and field today! He talks about how great this dance party was and says he's already thinking about next year!
"It feels good because I get to see all my friends and we get to have a good time. I'm excited for next year and I'm definitely gonna come back," said Daniels.
The games will continue on Sunday for the last day of competition. Good luck to all!