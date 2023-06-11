Special Olympics Indiana comes to a close - until next year!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Athletes from across Indiana are celebrating wins and friendship tonight! The Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games concluded in Terre Haute earlier today.
It brought an estimated 5,000 people to town. That total includes athletes, coaches, and families. Athletes competed in bocce ball, bowling, powerlifting, swimming, track and field and volleyball.
Fulton Mraz competed in the hundred meter dash, and won the gold medal! He says it feels amazing to win and that he's excited to come back next year.
"We'll be back next year. We'll win some more gold medals, have a lot of fun with my friends and that's what we're gonna do,” exclaimed Mraz!
Congrats Fulton!
The games have called Terre Haute home for many years and the organization's president says it will return next year!