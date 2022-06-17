Special Olympics Indiana 2022 Summer Games gets underway after a big night of Opening Ceremonies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Special Olympics Indiana 2022 Summer Games are officially here.
2,000 athletes ranging from eight to 89-year-old are here to make their mark in several different sports.
The weekend started with a big night of opening ceremonies on Friday and the competition will last until Sunday afternoon.
Athletes like Matt Kuhn have come from all across the state to showcase their hard work and talents.
"It's just a privilege to do what I love doing," Kuhn said.
His passions include football, powerlifting, and the sport he will compete in this weekend, track and field.
"I'm doing the 100-meter dash, the shot put, and running long jump," he said.
But before the events started, athletes like Kuhn took a moment to celebrate the start of the games at Friday's opening ceremonies.
One of the highlights of the night included a huge parade honoring each athlete in a unique way.
Kuhn says moments like these are the perfect kick-off to the summer games.
"It just brings everyone together and understanding that we are all here to compete, have fun, and enjoy ourselves this weekend," he said.
Kuhn says this weekend is not only about winning the gold, but even more importantly, it's an opportunity to bring awareness to all Special Olympic athletes.
"Not a lot of people understand," he said. "It's not people with disabilities. It's people who want to be just like a regular Olympian and strive for it every day."
The Summer Games are still looking for volunteers. You can learn more by visiting Gibson Track and Field on Saturday or Sunday.