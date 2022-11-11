Special mural unveiling for Veterans Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterans Memorial Museum unveiled and dedicated a mural to honor our country's veterans.
A new addition to the mural pays tribute to the soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Veterans Day is all about giving thanks to those who served, but it's important to also remember and thank those who died serving the country.
Brian Mundell is the owner of the Veterans Memorial Museum in Terre Haute. He explained that he researched the names of veterans from the Wabash Valley killed in action from World War I up until the present day.
There are 1,133 names on boards mounted onto the mural.
"It's not just Vigo County, but it's Clark County, Vermillion, Parke, Edgar, Sullivan," said Mundell.
Mundell was not alone in working on this project. Local artist Becky Hochhalter painted the mural back in 2021.
Hochhalter says it was Mundell's dream to bring awareness to fallen veterans that helped her create this amazing visual.
"I really wanted to strike a balance between visual impact as people drive down the road, but also the meaning of this wall. You know what this mural was about," Hochhalter said.
For the museum's tenth anniversary and in observance of Veterans Day, Mundell thought adding the 1,133 names would be a perfect way to pay tribute.
Both Mundell and Hochhalter want people to know that Friday wasn't all about them but about the brave heroes of yesterday and today.
"It's just another reminder when you drive by. When you see the names, it's the names of men and women who have sacrificed everything so that we could have, you know, the freedoms we have."
To see the wall of honor and the veterans museum, go to 1129 and 1133 Wabash Avenue. The museum is open from noon until 4 P.M. on Saturdays.