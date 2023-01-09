Special judge rules that elected Vigo Co. school board member was not eligible for his seat - here's what happens next

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special judge has ruled Eric Graves was not eligible to run for the District 1 seat on the Vigo County school board.
The judge's ruling says Carey Labella shall take the District 1 Vigo county school board seat.
He ruled that Graves was not eligible to be elected under law. Graves won by 3,000 votes. Labella contested Graves' victory.
She said Graves wasn't qualified to run because he did not live in District 1.
The judge said that since Labella was the only other candidate, she is declared the winner by default.
We reached out to both Labella and Graves for comment.
Graves thanked his supporters and wished the board members the best. He went on to say he doesn't plan on contesting the ruling.
Labella has not responded to our request.