Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Spam donates 5 truckloads of beloved canned meat in response to Maui fire

Spam has donated over 264,000 cans to aid the disaster-relief efforts on Maui.

 Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket/Getty Images

(CNN) — The makers of Spam, saying that their “special relationship with the Hawaiian community spans decades,” have donated over 264,000 cans to aid the disaster-relief efforts on Maui, the company said in a press release.

“Three truckloads of Spam products are on their way to the impacted areas with two more trucks following,” Hormel Foods, the company that owns Spam, said. “In all, the Spam brand has donated cash and product with a retail value of more than $1,000,000 to directly help those impacted by the wildfires.”

The company said it has partnered with nonprofit group Convoy of Hope to get the cans to where they are needed most.

“The fact that Spam doesn’t need refrigeration makes it a perfect item for Convoy to deliver to survivors,” Stacy Lamb, vice president, disaster services at Convoy of Hope, is quoted as saying in the press release.

More Spam is consumed per person in Hawaii than in any other state. It’s stacked on a block of rice and wrapped in seaweed to make Spam musubi, and sold at fast-food chains like McDonald’s in Hawaii. There’s even an annual Waikiki Spam Jam festival.

Hormel Foods said it has also developed a “Spam Brand loves Maui” t-shirt, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Aloha United Way’s Maui Fire Relief Fund.

Spam was first introduced to Asia-Pacific during World War II, a welcome substitute to meat that was increasingly becoming unaffordable or simply unavailable in the conflict-wracked region.

