Southwest releases an 'action plan' to prevent another operational nightmare

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 14.2 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then rise to 16.5 feet Sunday evening. It will fall
to 16.4 feet early Monday morning. It will then rise to 16.5
feet Monday evening. It will fall below flood stage Wednesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Southwest releases an 'action plan' to prevent another operational nightmare

  • Updated
  • 0
Southwest releases an 'action plan' to prevent another operational nightmare

Southwest Airlines has unveiled an "action plan" to prevent another operational meltdown. Pictured is a baggage holding area for Southwest Airlines at Denver International Airport in 2022 in Denver.

 Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines has unveiled an "action plan" to prevent another operational meltdown like the one from last December that left 16,700 flights canceled and 2 million passengers stranded over the busy holiday travel season.

The airline's plan calls for increasing the availability of winter equipment and staffing at some airports, investing in technology to help it quickly restart operations during extreme weather and improving communication and decision-making processes across departments that handle flight operations.

Late last year, a winter storm barreled through the United States and disrupted thousands of flights. Although many airlines were able recover relatively quickly, Southwest Airlines didn't return to normal operations for several days. Crewmembers were left stranded because they were unable to communicate with their dispatchers and schedulers, and the airlines' legacy technology could not keep up with the rate of changes.

Southwest said in the action plan, published Thursday, that it has "taken many weeks of work to sort through the complexity of contributing factors" and the "root causes and lessons learned are guiding our efforts to make Southwest better prepared to handle truly extreme winter weather events as we move forward."

The Dallas-based airline is investing $1.3 billion on technology projects this year, about 25% more than it spent in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

Southwest's meltdown has caught the ire of Congress and its pilot union. The pilots' union has previously testified that the operation was held together by "duct tape" and that the airlines' technology failures were predictable and avoidable because the system has failed multiple times "with increasing frequency and magnitude." The Department of Transportation is also investigating the airline.

In January, Southwest reported a loss for the fourth quarter because of the fiasco and warned the costs from those problems will result in another loss in the first quarter. The meltdown cost the airline about $800 million.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.