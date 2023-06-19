Southern Indiana fire department battling volunteer firefighter shortage

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -
During an emergency, there is a good chance that some of the first responders that show up from the fire department are volunteers.
According to the US Fire Administration, over half of the fire departments in Indiana and Illinois are volunteers.
The number of individuals stepping forward to volunteer has been dwindling in recent years.
Veale Township Fire District Chief Tim Riker says there are several reasons for the shortage.
"It is time management and location. We don't sit at home 24/7 waiting for the pager. We're out in the world living life, said Chief Riker.
Many potential volunteers face hectic work schedules, family obligations, and personal commitments, and find it difficult to allocate the necessary time and effort required by the role.
"It's like a lot of us now, instead of chasing kids, were chasing grandkids to go see their sports and things at school and church and anything else they're involved in like 4-h or FFA," said Chief Riker.
Training requirements have also increased requiring a significant investment of time from those who already have a full schedule.
"We're one of the few organizations that require you to take 100 hours of training before you are even allowed to do anything."
Riker says his department will pay volunteers $300 each year for their efforts.
But that's not the most rewarding part of it.
"You'll be out in the coldest of weather and the hottest of weather but if you save someone or something, that's the reward to watch things happen."
Riker encourages those interested in volunteering, whether it be washing trucks or battling fires, to reach out to their local fire station either in person or on social media.
If you are interested in joining Veale Township Fire District, you can contact the department by clicking here.