Southern Illinois families welcome the New Year in fun, unique way

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - From going out for dinner and drinks with friends to just sitting at home and watching the ball drop in the Big Apple, there are several ways people welcomed the new year.
In Lawrenceville Illinois, the family has decided to do things just a little differently.
They spent the evening running down dimly lit halls and ducking in and out of dark rooms; so what exactly were they doing?
They were battling each other for a game of laser tag!
Many people told News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield that an activity like laser tag is a great way to get out of the house and still celebrate the new year as a family.
Danielle Monroe and her family were one of many who showed up at Battlezone Laser Tag in Lawrenceville for a game.
"When family comes down, we try to do something a little different each time. We’ve gone bowling and we’ve done all the other stuff so this is something a little different for everybody,” said Monroe.
James Pinkston is the owner of Battlezone Laser Tag. He decided to open his business on New Year’s to give the entire community another way to celebrate.
“New Year’s Eve tends to be a time where there’s a lot of people going bars and drinking,” said Pinkston.
“ I wanted to veer away from that and give people a chance to do something they could do with their family in a healthy environment“.
The Monroe family said they’ll consider spending next New Year’s Eve playing a game of laser tag.
You can learn more about Battle Zone Laser Tag and book your own game by clicking here.