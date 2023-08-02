Southern Illinois attorney facing charges appears in court

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A southern Illinois attorney facing charges appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Paul Bishop was arrested in May on drug and firearm charges.

During Bishop's preliminary hearing, the judge said there is enough probable cause to proceed with a hearing.

News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield reached out to Bishop's law office on Main Street in Olney for comment.

The lady at Bishop's office hung up and would not answer any other calls.

Bishop is due back in court on Wednesday, September 20 at 10:00am