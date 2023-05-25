South Knox School Board names candidate for superintendent

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) - The South Knox School Corporation is on track to name a new superintendent this summer.
The South Knox School Board has proposed hiring Jeff Cochren as the school's new superintendent.
According to South Knox School Board President Eric Carter, Cochren works as the principal at Heritage Hills High School in Spencer County.
The school board will hold a public on June 13 at 6:00pm in the South Knox Middle-High School Cafeteria.
School board members will discuss the proposed contract and listen to comments.
The Board will then vote on the proposed contract at its regular public meeting on June 20 at 7:00pm in the South Knox Middle-High School cafeteria.
A copy of the public notice and proposed contract is available for review below.