South Knox Elementary School creating Design and Innovation Lab

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - While students inside South Knox Elementary School are looking forward to summer, administrators are working on an exciting new project to unveil next school year.
Students will notice some changes when they walk into the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) classroom next school year.
South Knox and other Knox county schools were given a grant from Vincennes University along with Purdue University and Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center.
This money will go towards creating a Design and Innovation lab inside the elementary school.
South Knox Elementary School Principal Scott Staggs says it’s important to get the kids exposed to new technology.
"We have kindergarten through sixth-grade students here and the jobs they may end up doing when they get older may not be created yet,” said Staggs.
"I think it’s important to show them the cutting-edge things along with the technology that may be up-and-coming."
The new Design and Innovation Lab feature new ways to explore design, thinking problem, solving creative skills, and of course technology.
There is still a lot of work in preparation before the program launches.
“There’s some more training coming up this spring,” said Staggs.
"We will also have to order materials and get them installed."
The Design ans Innovation Lab will be set up and ready for students to use by the start of next school year.