Sony DADC to cut around 100 Terre Haute jobs this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sony DADC in Terre Haute says it is cutting more jobs as it moves some of its operations.
The company says it will consolidate all of its disc replication operations. That means those operations will end in Terre Haute by the middle of the year.
The end of operations will result in the loss of around 100 jobs.
The disc manufacturing operations will happen at Sony's Austria hub.
The distribution, manufacturing assembly, client services and graphic services will continue in Terre Haute.
In 2018, Sony DADC cut 375 jobs from the Terre Haute plant.