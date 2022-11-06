Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosts chicken dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local heroes were honored on Saturday. The Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosted a big chicken dinner!
It was to show appreciation for our service men and women.
The sons served up chicken thighs, homemade mac and cheese, green beans, corn, and rolls!
Along, with the meal folks enjoyed some entertainment!
Organizers say it is a great way to let local veterans know they are cared for.
"A lot of veterans suffer from PTSD. We want them to know that this is a place you can come to, it's family oriented. We are here if you just want to talk," Sons Commander Post 222 David Helton said.
Veterans Day is right around the corner. It is on Nov. 11!