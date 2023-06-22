'Someone knows something' T.H. woman keeps looking for answers after mother's mysterious death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute daughter is still looking for answers months after her mother was found dead.
Paige Joy is Teresa Joy's daughter. You'll remember Teresa was reported missing back in March. She was a resident at Southwood Nursing home In Terre Haute.
Months after woman found dead after leaving a healthcare facility, the coroner's office rules her cause of death as undetermined
Terre Haute Police investigate death of unidentified woman found near nursing home of missing resident
The facility said she walked away without a phone or I.D.
Then days later, someone found her body on Lockport Road near Grandview Cemetery. It's a bizarre story, that family members say doesn't line up.
"She has nobody to be her voice but me now.. and I'm gonna be her voice to make sure we find out what happened to her," Paige said during an interview with News 10.
Just this week, the family received the results of an autopsy. Now, Paige Joy says she has even more questions. She's been trying her best to work with police to make sense of her mother's death.
"Because it's not right, the way she was found... the whole story... and they can't blame it on drugs. They can't blame it on her heart they can't blame it on her sugar. She was put there," Paige Joy said.
The recent autopsy and toxicology reports show Teresa had no medical condition that would lead her to her death. It also found no drugs in her system.
It's enough to make Paige and her family think her mother's death was more than it seems, and she needs answers.
"I think somebody hurt her. I think somebody seen a 59-year-old handicapped woman and took advantage of her," Paige said.
That's why she's appealing to the community. She believes someone knows something. Police say it's still under investigation, but Paige hopes to keep this case at the forefront.
"With the police department, I just want them to see my mom as a human. Yeah, she was troubled, she had mental illness, but she was still a human and I hope that they take the case serious and help solve it for my family," Paige said.
She's a daughter who wants to be the voice of her mother and is desperate for answers.
"I told her, I said I would never leave you, no matter how much you did to me. I would never leave you. And died out there and laid there that whole time. It's just not right," Paige said.
We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department to see if there have been any updates in the investigation.
Detectives say they're not able to share any details of the case.
THPD says it is working with Joy's family. The investigation is still open and ongoing.