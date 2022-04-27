'Somebody's actually here to help us again' - Reach Services announces new resource hub for homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is expanding its reach in Vigo County. It is all to provide more resources to the homeless population.
Reach Services in Terre Haute is in the process of opening a new building -- it is called the Pathways Center.
Its goal is to serve as a one-stop shop for Vigo county's homeless population.
It will provide shelter from inclement weather and extreme temperatures. It will also give the homeless any help they may need to get back on their feet.
The center will be equipped with a washing and drying station, clothing pantry, and food pantry. Now, to benefit visors in the long term -- they can apply for benefits, and participate in training sessions in the computer lab.
John Burk with Reach Services says one of the biggest barriers for the homeless is not having a mailing address.
This center provides that too!
Burk tells News 10 that this building will be entirely focused on the homeless and what they can do to help them.
He says the feedback has been amazing!
"The outpour from the homeless population, the appreciation, the happiness. Just seeing the spark of hope come back in their eyes, of somebody's actually here to help us again," Burk said.
There will also be mental health, and addiction therapists on staff to do assessments.
Reach Services hopes to have this up and running by this coming June.
It's located at 504 South 15th Street in Terre Haute.
If you would like to donate to the cause you can visit their website. You can also volunteer.