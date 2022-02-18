"Somebody knows who did this..." One year later, police continue the search for the person behind a fatal Vermillion County hit and run

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One year after a fatal hit and run in Vermillion County, police are still searching for the driver behind the crime.

On February 23, 2021, Eddie Silotto was walking on Highway 36 just south of Dana, Indiana, when the driver of a truck struck Silotto, killing him.

His family is hoping someone will come forward with answers.

Police were able to find surveillance video of the truck they believe killed Silotto. They believe it was a dark blue or gray Ford F-250 pickup truck with a "Boss" snowplow on the front.

Silotto's death leaves behind three kids - and countless questions.

"Somebody knows who did this. They've had to tell somebody. Somebody knows the truck. Somebody knows the snowplow. I'm hoping with the recent snowfalls that maybe this will job someone's memory," Vermillion County Detective Chad Hennis said.

If you have information in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP. You can also call Vermillion County Dispatch at 765-492-3838.