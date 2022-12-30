"Some people are in tears" Food banks need donations, volunteers after holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the holiday season winds down, local food banks are saying hunger is continuing throughout the Wabash Valley.
Food banks like Manna from Seven in Terre Haute say after the holidays, it's easy to forget about donating food to help people in need.
They say after the holiday season, the need doesn't go away.
Manna from Seven CEO Susan Seitz works year-round providing food for families in need in the Wabash Valley.
She says just because the holiday season will soon be over, doesn't mean the need for food will be.
"Next week we're still going to be here. Next month we're still going to be here. Next month we're still going to be here. Next year we're still going to be here and so we need the donations throughout the year not just at holiday time," Seitz said.
She says inflation hasn't made things any better for local families.
Seitz says some weeks manna from seven will serve over 700 families and even more meals.
"Just like you see when you go to the grocery store, they're expensive, so if we're giving away 1,000 of them every week, it adds up very quickly," Seitz said.
She says many people are grateful.
"Some people are in tears, they are so grateful that we are here and what we can provide for them," Seitz said.
She's hopeful that after Christmas, and eventually, after the New Year, people will make it a priority to donate.
She says even with the services manna from seven provides, families still face many challenges with hunger.
"Holidays don't take it away. Us giving them food for the weekend doesn't take that away, it's a band aid. So, we want to keep feeding their bellies, keeping putting food on their table throughout the year," Seitz said.
If you'd like to help Manna from Seven, there are a few items they say are needed more than others.
Those would include canned meat, other canned goods, peanut butter and dry beans.
To donate to or volunteer for Manna from Seven, click here to contact their Facebook page.