Some Parke County workers are having payroll problems - here's what's happening

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Some Parke County employees have been noticing some issues with their pay. Some of these issues have left county employees vulnerable.
Over the past few weeks, several county employees have noticed that some of the things they were paying into, like health insurance and life insurance, weren’t actually being covered.
County officials say the fact that employees were paying into these accounts, but the coverages weren’t being paid by the county, could have made the county liable to cover any unexpected expenses.
“That all stems back to the office of the Parke County Auditor,” Says Roy Wrightsman, a Parke County Councilmen. “That position, that officer, is responsible for payroll in this county. Our employees should have trust that what they’re getting paid and what they’re having withheld is correct when it comes out of that office.”
There will now be an audit on the Parke County payroll which is expected to cost close to $100,000.