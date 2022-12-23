Some locals have to work outside in Arctic Blast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Most people have the luxury of working inside to stay warm, but there are some who have to work out in sub zero temperatures.
While in sub zero conditions, workers have to be aware of frostbite and hypothermia. Both can set in within a matter of just minutes.
Sergeant Dale Blunk is just one person who has to work out in the arctic blast. Not only does he respond to regular calls and reports, but this time he may be required to direct traffic in below zero weather. Blunk says when it comes to keeping warm, it's all about layers.
"And limiting exposure - skin exposure; jackets, hoods. I'll probably have a facemask on if I'm out directing traffic for too long. The wind chill is pretty brutal today, so we're taking precautions for our safety," said Blunk.
Austin Swander is another person out working in the cold. Swander works as a cart pusher. He says that with the sub zero temperatures, he is on a 15 minute interval with other cart pushers.
"You have to mentally prepare yourself, but you know, gloves; I didn't really do good on the shoes, but I got like four layers on. I got this hat, you know, all that," said Swander.
Sergeant Blunk wants to make sure everyone is being safe out in these weather conditions. He had some advice and tips for those who have to travel on the roads.
"Try to make sure your car is full of fuel. Try to stay on the main roads that are well-traveled, they're plowed that way if you do slide off, you're more likely to be seen by someone as well. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged before you go out or that you can plug it into your car or both," said Blunk.
Blunk also encourages his fellow patrolmen to be aware of when enough is enough in these frigid temperatures.
"If you're getting too cold, call out to another officer. Let somebody take your place. Don't stay out there to where frostbite or just the extreme cold is going to be an issue. Make sure you're staying safe throughout your shift," Blunk said.
