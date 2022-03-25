Some local school corporations are avoiding high fuel costs

THE WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As gasoline and diesel fuel prices remain high, some local school corporations are not having to pay these high amounts.
The Vigo County School Corporation buys fuel in bulk.
Robinson, Illinois schools sign a contract for gas in the summer.
It is a fixed rate for their buses that gets them through the entire school year. This year that means a huge savings! They are getting the students where they need to go and saving taxpayers' money.
Vigo County and Robinson are able to keep the buses driving despite rising gas prices.
In Robinson, the fleet of buses travels over 300-thousand miles each year. But, with the gas they got at a fixed rate, they save about $2 per gallon. This is around $30,000 over the entire school year.
Robinson Schools superintendent Josh Quick says no transportation to and from student events is in jeopardy.
"We're not at the point yet where that it would cause any interference with any of our programs or any of our transportation services," Quick said.
In Vigo County, interim district spokesperson Katelynn Liebermann says they are in the same boat.
Vigo County Schools bought fuel in bulk while the prices were cheaper. Liebermann says they are not worried about anything right now. The priority is getting students where they need to go.
"We just continue to focus on our students and the transportation we know is needed. And that's something we're going to continue to provide to all of our students and our families," Liebermann said.
Being in this position has helped schools like these have more flexibility and fewer difficult decisions.
"It's a lot easier to think about things that you'd like to add to help kids than it is to look at what you need to take away to save money," Quick said.
Both school corporations hope to eventually put the high gas prices in the rearview mirror and continue to provide the students with rides to all their activities.