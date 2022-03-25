Some local school corporations are avoiding high fuel costs

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Spencer to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Friday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Spencer to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River from Spencer to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the past few weeks has lead to lowland
flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the
White River from Spencer downstream, and on the East Fork White
River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last
as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and
on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Saturday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 18.8
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday /9:30 PM EDT Friday/ was 18.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Some local school corporations are avoiding high fuel costs

  • Updated
  • 0
BUS

THE WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As gasoline and diesel fuel prices remain high, some local school corporations are not having to pay these high amounts.

The Vigo County School Corporation buys fuel in bulk.

Robinson, Illinois schools sign a contract for gas in the summer.

It is a fixed rate for their buses that gets them through the entire school year. This year that means a huge savings! They are getting the students where they need to go and saving taxpayers' money.

Vigo County and Robinson are able to keep the buses driving despite rising gas prices.

In Robinson, the fleet of buses travels over 300-thousand miles each year. But, with the gas they got at a fixed rate, they save about $2 per gallon. This is around $30,000 over the entire school year.

Robinson Schools superintendent Josh Quick says no transportation to and from student events is in jeopardy.

"We're not at the point yet where that it would cause any interference with any of our programs or any of our transportation services," Quick said.

In Vigo County, interim district spokesperson Katelynn Liebermann says they are in the same boat.

Vigo County Schools bought fuel in bulk while the prices were cheaper. Liebermann says they are not worried about anything right now. The priority is getting students where they need to go.

"We just continue to focus on our students and the transportation we know is needed. And that's something we're going to continue to provide to all of our students and our families," Liebermann said.

Being in this position has helped schools like these have more flexibility and fewer difficult decisions.

"It's a lot easier to think about things that you'd like to add to help kids than it is to look at what you need to take away to save money," Quick said.

Both school corporations hope to eventually put the high gas prices in the rearview mirror and continue to provide the students with rides to all their activities.

Recommended for you