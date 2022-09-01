 Skip to main content
Some Indiana schools set to receive money for school safety - here's the full breakdown

  Updated
Hoosier schools are getting money for school safety programs and personnel.

The Indiana Secured School Safety board has approved more than $22 million in matching state grants.

The money will go to safety personnel, equipment and training.

A few of those schools are in the Wabash Valley.

Complete list

  • Clay Community Schools Clay $100,000.00 
  • Dugger Union Community School Corp Sullivan $9,860.00
  • Eastern Greene Schools Greene $61,900.00
  • MSD Shakamak Schools Greene $15,000.00
  • North Central Parke Comm Schl Corp Parke $60,000.00 
  • North Daviess Com Schools Daviess $30,000.00
  • North Knox School Corp Knox $50,000.00
  • North Vermillion Com Sch Corp Vermillion $30,000.00
  • Saint Patrick School Vigo $34,320.00
  • South Knox School Corp Knox $36,000.00
  • Southwest Parke Com Sch Corp Parke $84,512.00 
  • Southwest School Corporation Sullivan $100,000.00
  • Vigo County School Corp Vigo $99,945.60 
  • Vincennes Community School Corp Knox $50,000.00
  • Washington Catholic Mid/High Sch Daviess $18,079.00 
  • Washington Community Schools Daviess $25,000.00

