Some Indiana schools set to receive money for school safety - here's the full breakdown

Hoosier schools are getting money for school safety programs and personnel.
The Indiana Secured School Safety board has approved more than $22 million in matching state grants.
The money will go to safety personnel, equipment and training.
A few of those schools are in the Wabash Valley.
Complete list
- Clay Community Schools Clay $100,000.00
- Dugger Union Community School Corp Sullivan $9,860.00
- Eastern Greene Schools Greene $61,900.00
- MSD Shakamak Schools Greene $15,000.00
- North Central Parke Comm Schl Corp Parke $60,000.00
- North Daviess Com Schools Daviess $30,000.00
- North Knox School Corp Knox $50,000.00
- North Vermillion Com Sch Corp Vermillion $30,000.00
- Saint Patrick School Vigo $34,320.00
- South Knox School Corp Knox $36,000.00
- Southwest Parke Com Sch Corp Parke $84,512.00
- Southwest School Corporation Sullivan $100,000.00
- Vigo County School Corp Vigo $99,945.60
- Vincennes Community School Corp Knox $50,000.00
- Washington Catholic Mid/High Sch Daviess $18,079.00
- Washington Community Schools Daviess $25,000.00