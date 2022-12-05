Some Indiana fields are still full close to the end of harvest season

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Harvest season is almost over, but some farmers still have crops in their fields. Others are completely finished up, expecting to see results.
Most farmers prefer to be done harvesting their crops towards the end of October. However, some farmers harvest well into November and even early December.
Ed Shew is a local farmer with E & M Farms in Clinton, Indiana. Shew has successfully finished up harvesting for the year. He explains why some are still waiting to harvest so late into the season.
"Part of it may be due to the weather, although we've had pretty good harvest weather," Shew said.
Warmer, dryer weather is best for harvesting. According to a recent USDA report, the average temperature leading into December was higher than usual in Indiana. High temperatures allowed for a big chunk of time with perfect conditions for harvest. Shew says Mother Nature is not to blame and that there is a bigger problem at hand.
"A large part of it this year is with logistics. Part of the time the elevators were unable to take any grain and if you don't have on-farm storage, you're at the mercy of when those elevators can take that grain," Shew said.
Having nowhere to store crops has pushed some farmers to miss out on harvesting during good weather. Shew also says late planting can also play into a late harvest.
"Some guys like to let - especially corn - go ahead and dry down in the field. Sometimes that takes a little longer," he said.
Shew farms corn and soybeans. He talked a little more about what results he expects after his harvest. Even though there were some downsides, Shew is optimistic about this harvest.
"I think our corn yields were pretty much average or slightly above. Our bean - our particular bean yields were above what our normal average is. We're going to be able to make money and I think most everybody else will too," said Shew.
For more information please visit:
https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Indiana/Publications/Crop_Progress_%26_Condition/2022/cw4822in.pdf
and
https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Illinois/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/2022/20221129-IL-Crop-Progress.pdf