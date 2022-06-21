"Some days she has some recognition; other days, she doesn't have any idea..." Members of the community walk in support of Alzheimer's disease

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100,000 Hoosiers have Alzheimer's and dementia. That's why the Alzheimer's Association came up with the Longest Day challenge.
June 21 is the longest day of the year. It's the day with the most daylight, and groups are using the time to spread awareness about a heartbreaking disease.
With each step, members at Glenburn nursing home in Linton are helping in the fight to help cure Alzheimer's disease.
Each member is challenged to raise $100; they've raised more than $1,000 so far.
"We wanted to do our part in raising donations for the Alzheimer's association as we do have a special care unit at our facility designed specifically for that population of residents," says Leora Glenburn, the HR director.
Valerie Pigg is the activity director of the Alzheimer's unit. She works closely with these patients.
She says it's tough when they have an episode, but she helps calm them down.
"Just try to go where they're at, ya know. A lot of times, they're way back in their minds childhood, just try to go back where they're at and what they're feeling about that time in their life."
They walked one mile around Linton-Stockton high school's track. Leora Mason is the HR director at the nursing home.
She's walking with her Mamaw in mind.
"In hopes that she will eventually be able to have some of those memories and maybe have a medication that will help her to be able to retrieve those memories at some point, I don't know if that's possible."
Mason says she will always fight to make sure folks know about how detrimental this disease can be.
"Some days, she has some recognition other days she doesn't have any idea. It's very sad and difficult to see how this disease has affected her."
If you want to get involved, click here.