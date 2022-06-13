Some customers notice multiple charges for their same purchase at this Terre Haute store - again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may want to keep an eye on your bank account if you've gone shopping at Meijer - again.

There are still complaints from customers about being charged multiple times.

Some are being charged as many as four times for one purchase.

In a statement, the company told news 10 "they are very sorry" and that their team is working to address any duplicate transactions."

Customers have been told that they should be refunded within a day or two.

Full statement from Meijer

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience the recent transaction processing issues caused Meijer and their customers. All card processing has been restored. Our teams are working to address any duplicate transactions."