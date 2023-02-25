Society of Trash Baggers comes together to keep Terre Haute clean

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma,
Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
16.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.8 feet Wednesday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Society of Trash Baggers comes together to keep Terre Haute clean

  • Updated
  • 0
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Society of Trash Baggers is a local organization that began as just a small group of women on Facebook almost four years ago. fast forward to today and the group has nearly 2,000 members. 

Their goal? To clean up Terre Haute one trash bag at a time. 

Jennifer Mullen is a member of the Society of Trash Baggers. She spoke on the growth of the group and what it is that they do. 

"Then it just grew," she said. "We have a lot of members that are really heavily motivated as far as, I mean, they pick up anywhere from 50 to 55 gallon trash bags a week. It's insane." 

The group held their first official meeting Saturday afternoon at the Vigo County Public Library. Community leaders and members of the community sat in to help come up with solutions to clean up the local area. Muller wants to encourage everyone in Vigo County with one simple task. 

"If the litter is there you don't really notice it until you start picking it up," she said. "So, I always encourage people if you could just pick up one piece of litter a day...what a difference that would make." 

As of right now the group is not considered a non-profit, meaning they are not allowed to accept monetary donations. Mullen says they work with county and city leaders to gather supplies. 

"Working with Vigo County Waste Management...they do give us the supplies that we need to make a difference," she said. "But again I think it is about being more proactive than reactive." 

