Society of Trash Baggers comes together to keep Terre Haute clean

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, Covington, Lafayette, and Terre Haute. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 18.8 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&