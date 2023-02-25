Society of Trash Baggers comes together to keep Terre Haute clean

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Society of Trash Baggers is a local organization that began as just a small group of women on Facebook almost four years ago. fast forward to today and the group has nearly 2,000 members.
Their goal? To clean up Terre Haute one trash bag at a time.
Jennifer Mullen is a member of the Society of Trash Baggers. She spoke on the growth of the group and what it is that they do.
"Then it just grew," she said. "We have a lot of members that are really heavily motivated as far as, I mean, they pick up anywhere from 50 to 55 gallon trash bags a week. It's insane."
The group held their first official meeting Saturday afternoon at the Vigo County Public Library. Community leaders and members of the community sat in to help come up with solutions to clean up the local area. Muller wants to encourage everyone in Vigo County with one simple task.
"If the litter is there you don't really notice it until you start picking it up," she said. "So, I always encourage people if you could just pick up one piece of litter a day...what a difference that would make."
As of right now the group is not considered a non-profit, meaning they are not allowed to accept monetary donations. Mullen says they work with county and city leaders to gather supplies.
"Working with Vigo County Waste Management...they do give us the supplies that we need to make a difference," she said. "But again I think it is about being more proactive than reactive."