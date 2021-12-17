You are the owner of this article.
Social media rumors and TikTok challenge spark weapon rumors at Woodrow Wilson - police and school leaders give the all-clear

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Woodrow Wilson Middle School (WTHI File Photo)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A social media rumor triggered a search for a weapon at a Vigo County middle school.

On Friday, News 10 started hearing reports on social media about a person with a gun at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute.

Woodrow Wilson student charged, accused of bringing a knife to school to intimidate bullies

We reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County School Corporation for more information.

The Terre Haute Police Department said, "that didn't happen," in reference to a gun at the school and directed us to the school corporation.

An official with the school said there was a rumor about a weapon on the school's campus, but they believe it is connected with the nationwide TikTok trend.

They told us they did do a search and couldn't find anything. They've enhanced security at the school.

The school corporation said they would continue to investigate all rumors and reports.

