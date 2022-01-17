'So, through unusual routes, we ended up here together' - Dr. Jim Turner speaks on friendship with Dr. Randy Stevens and the legacy he leaves behind

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dr. Randall "Randy" Stevens -- a doctor well-known for his service to the Wabash Valley community has died, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was 69-years-old.
Now, one of his best friends, Dr. Jim Turner, is speaking out about the legacy he leaves behind.
Stevens started his career in rural medicine in July of 1987 alongside Dr. Turner. They quickly became friends -- sharing similar backgrounds and values.
"Randy, being a medic and physician assistant. I had been a paramedic and a city councilman. So, through unusual routes, we ended up here together, and so I think we kind of enjoyed that," Stevens said.
The two of them worked side-by-side for decades, educating students and recruiting rural physicians to the area.
Stevens is often referred to as a "drug addiction" expert.
Turner tells News 10 that Steven's passion for helping those who struggle with addiction comes from his first role in the medical field -- serving as a medic in Vietnam. He helped countless veterans escape the grips of heroin addiction. A drug that was extremely accessible at the time.
Turner says that his impact ranged far and wide. He will always be remembered for his unwavering compassion and vast knowledge.
"Really as a friend, we sometimes called Randy the "Oracle of Delphi" because if you ever had a question about what was going on in the community, or hospital, we went to the Oracle. He always seemed to have an idea."
He says Turner was invited to be on every board you could think of -- organizations wanted him on their team. He made things happen.
In December 2021, Stevens was awarded the 2021 Chapman S. Root Award, and the prestigious state award called the Sagamore of the Wabash Award.
Stevens died peacefully surrounded by family in California on Saturday evening.
Both Stevens and Turner helped create what is now known as the "Wabash Valley Health Center." It's a free clinic that serves those with no health insurance.