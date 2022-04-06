'So that they can have the same access veterans who live in bigger cities do' - virtual clinic aims to help veterans with civil legal matters

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On April 12th, veterans from all over Vigo County will have the opportunity to virtually chat with an attorney to help resolve their civil legal matters.
The Veterans Affairs Hospital in Indianapolis has been home to a walk-in legal clinic since 2018 -- thanks to a growing partnership with Indiana Legal Services.
Now, they are trying to reach more veterans through a virtual pilot program.
Terre Haute is the first stop.
"We've been wanting to reach veterans who live in the more rural areas. We've been trying to get these services to these veterans...so that they can have the same access that veterans who live in the bigger cities do," Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist Judi Green said.
Green tells News 10 that unmet civil needs are among the biggest struggles for veterans.
This virtual clinic will address a number of civil legal matters:
- veteran eviction avoidance
- criminal record expungement
- military discharge upgrades
- child support, and family law
- driver's license restoration services
"A veteran who I worked with in the past was really needing to get his driver's license reinstated, and hadn't had a driver's license in many years. He was able to get that resolved. He then was able to drive to work. He was able to have a steady paycheck -- pay his bills. Housing was no longer an issue."
Green says that this is just one example of how these services positively impact veterans.
Here's how the clinic will work...
Veterans will come to the VA Clinic in Terre Haute on Tuesday. There is no appointment needed. They will meet in a conference room with an attorney through Telehealth -- a video chat platform.
Polli Pollem is one of the attorneys working the clinic, she is also a veteran.
"Those are my people. We speak the same language. Our whole team -- the military assistance project -- are all veterans. That goes a long way," Attorney Polli Pollem said.
Both Pollem and Green say that this partnership has been invaluable. They hope that this pilot program in Terre Haute is just the beginning.
Veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA to be able to utilize this clinic.
Veterans need to bring with them any supporting documentation regarding their legal issues.