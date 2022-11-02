"So far our yields have been pretty satisfactory" Local farmers give an update on harvest season

THE WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WHTI) - Recent crop reports from the United States Department of Agriculture show crop progress continuing in the Wabash Valley.
That's despite cold ground temperatures and rain at the beginning of the planting season.
Many farmers across the Wabash Valley are harvesting corn and soybeans.
While many say it's been a rocky year, they also say they're pleased with the results they've seen so far.
This planting season got off to a tough start with bad weather.
But now, come harvest season, local farmers like Ed Shew say the harvest season has gone well.
"It was kind of a challenging planting season, but it seems that the weather in July and August helped catch it up pretty well," Shew said.
That's led to good outcomes in yields.
Shew says every round he's made has been solid.
It's something he hopes continues for the rest of the harvest season.
"So far our yields have been pretty satisfactory, and the bean yields have been a little better than what we expected," Shew said.
The only hang-up he says his farm has faced has been the lines at the grain elevators, where farmers dump their grain.
With the Mississippi River being down, grain can't be transported as quickly.
When the grain doesn't make it there, it ends up creating a backlog of grain here at home.
"If the barges can't move then the river elevators get full up, and if the river elevators get full up then the local elevators get full up," Shew said.
Shew says this isn't entirely negative.
He says strong yields have contributed to this problem as well.
If the weather holds up, he says he hopes to be finished with harvest in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
"If we had two good weeks we'd finish up pretty easily, again, the biggest drawback we're facing right now is storage," Shew said.
If you'd like to look at the most recent crop report from Indiana, click here, and for Illinois, click here.