Snapped: A Selfie Experience makes its debut in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A brand new business is officially up and running in downtown Terre Haute And its the first of its kind in the Wabash Valley!
"Snapped: A Selfie Experience" opened its doors for the first time Tuesday night. The business was born thanks to a Launch Terre Haute competition late last year.
"Snapped" has a museum kind of feel. It works like this - There are a dozen of backdrops and rooms set up for you to take selfies with friends and family. It allows people of all ages to come out and enjoy a unique photography experience!
The goal is to bring the community together in a fun and creative way and to make memories that last a lifetime.
"It still feels incredibly surreal," Laken Richardson, the owner, said. "I know it may sound cliché, but it has always been my dream to own a storefront. I didn't know what kind I wanted but I just knew, I wanted a family-owned operation and I got it!"
You can check Snapped out at 425 Wabash Avenue. The business will be open Wednesdays through Sundays. Adult tickets are 20-dollars $20 and children under 12 are $12. There are also opportunities for discounts on family nights happening every Wednesday. For more information, click here for their Facebook Page.