SNAP benefits in Illinois set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels starting this March in Illinois.
State officials say this impacts 1 million families.
Since early in the pandemic, there has been an extra benefit allotment. It's ending in February under a federal policy change.
SNAP participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from $95 to $250 per person per month.
The decrease in the amount of the benefits will depend on each household's size and financial circumstances.
Families should receive a letter with updated benefit amounts. The state has resources on its website to help with the transition.
Indiana stopped the extended benefits last May.