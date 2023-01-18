 Skip to main content
SNAP benefits in Illinois set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March

  Updated
  • 0

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels starting this March in Illinois.

State officials say this impacts 1 million families.

Since early in the pandemic, there has been an extra benefit allotment. It's ending in February under a federal policy change.

SNAP participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from $95 to $250 per person per month.

The decrease in the amount of the benefits will depend on each household's size and financial circumstances.

Families should receive a letter with updated benefit amounts. The state has resources on its website to help with the transition.

Indiana stopped the extended benefits last May.

