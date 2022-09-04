SMWC receives more than $300,000 in grant money

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) just received $702,775 worth of grant money and it's all going back to help local students in the area.
This is all part of Lily Endowment Inc.'s initiative known as the Indiana Youth Programs on Campus (IYPC). It is designed to help Indiana colleges connect with kids and teens in enrichment programs.
This new grant will help SMWC launch the C.A.M.P (Challenging Ambitions and Maximizing Potential) at the Woods.
This will be an intensive five-day, residential optional learning experience for high school students led by SMWC faculty experts in their respective academic fields, centered around the following programs:
- Nurses for the Future
- Body Moves (Exercise Science)
- Go Global: Environmental Science and Sustainability
- Go Global: Equine Industry Education Experience
- Go Global: Leaders of Positive Change
The goal is to help students explore future career interests and learn new life skills.
The grant money will also establish a new office for Pre-College Outreach.
