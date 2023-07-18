WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- It hasn't been all blue skies. Instead, we've seen milky skies due to the ongoing haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke.

The latest air quality alert ended late last night, but we are still under a moderate air quality advisory.

The wildfire smoke has made local residents question if they should reconsider some of their outdoor activities. From playing instruments to playing softball, and to hitting golf balls... Smoky skies have put a damper on summer fun.

Between the heat and thick air, golf instructor Eric Cass has had to reschedule several lessons.

"Especially my older students. They have a hard time with their breathing, so we rescheduled until this air quality alert goes away," said Cass.

It's not just his students being affected. By the end of the day, Cass is feeling the immediate effects after breathing in the smoke.

"Your throat gets scratchy, little sore throat. As a matter of fact, I have Kleenex, and I have to carry my Kleenex because my nose runs a lot with all this air," said Cass.

Pharmacist Alpesh Patel at Vigo Health Pharmacy, has been taking multiple calls from clients with concerns. Especially those who are more susceptible to breathing problems.

"So air quality is the one that affects people with any health condition, like allergy and asthma. It triggered their symptoms, so they are really looking for more for allergy medicines," said Patel.

Even someone who is healthy can get sick if enough smoke gets into their system. Some common symptoms include coughing, itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, and runny nose. When air quality reaches dangerous levels, there are a few effective ways you can reduce your exposure.

"Limit your time outside, like no more, to 30 to 45 minutes. If it's the kids, make sure to keep the mask on. Keep the inhaler if you do any outdoor activities or sports or anything," said Patel.

Until the air is back in the healthy zone, Cass is always looking out for the best interest of his student's health.

"You don't do as long as a lesson session, so we do little minis, and that tends to help out. So instead of doing my hour, hour and a half lessons, I just do a half hour, 45-minute lessons," said Cass.

To keep up to date with the air quality alerts, you can download the "Storm Team 10 Weather App."