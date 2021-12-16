Smithsonian's "Water/Ways" Exhibit Open in West Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A world-renowned museum has brought one of its exhibits to Terre Haute.
The Vigo County School Corporation Administration Offices is hosting the Smithsonian's "Water/Ways" exhibit. The exhibit highlights the importance of water in our lives.
The museum is interactive with videos and hands-on experiences. "Water/Ways" was brought to Terre Haute thanks to local group Riverscape. The group was one of many applicants who applied for their towns to receive this Smithsonian experience.
Riverscape board member Susan Dolley said the group wanted community members to receive this experience. She said the group also saw this as an opportunity to teach more about a local water resource, the Wabash River.
"It was important to us to bring this to West Terre Haute," Dolley said. "And give people the chance to see a really high-quality Smithsonian exhibit. To learn more about water. To learn why the river is important. Why water, in general, is important."
Guests can learn how water has influenced our culture and how to protect it. Riverscape has also developed an exhibit on the Wabash River, including its history and other elements. It is the hope that guests will walk away with a new perspective on water. Dolley hopes this exhibit will especially resonate with those living right along the Wabash River.
"There's still a lot of work to be done," she said. "It's important for people to know what the river means, what it has done for us and can continue to do for us. And how we can use it and respect the water that's in it."
About "Water/Ways:"
- Admission is free
- Open Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
- Will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's
- The exhibit will be at VCSC Administration Offices until January 2nd.