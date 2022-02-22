Small town begins work moving into new City Hall

SUMNER, Ill. (WTHI) - Sumner purchased an old grocery store in November. Since then, the dumpster outside has filled up. Inside, things are clearing out.
There are still shopping carts in the backroom. In fact, there is still a lot of stuff in the backroom. But the town has big plans.
Mayor Betty Brian explains, " Being here I think will be just a big plus. Being on Main street. Then we're going to, in the middle part, we'll have a community center where people will be able to rent and use."
The front of the building will be turned into city offices. In back, where all that stuff is, will be utilized by the town's maintenance department.
Councilman Chris Sager explains, "Storage in the back for the city equipment. We've really outgrown our space for storage. We need more. Our meeting area right now is just too small."
Revitalizing the old building plans to breathe new life into the town's city government. Giving employees and residents a better place to do business.
Brian says, "I think we'll have a nice building here and nice offices and nice maintenance building. I think the city will be proud when we get done with it."