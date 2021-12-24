Small businesses have good holiday season in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A small Wabash Valley community is also reporting a good 2021 holiday shopping season.
The shopping season had relatively wrapped up in downtown Olney Friday morning. Many of those small businesses that line Main street closed up shop for the holiday. Those businesses are coming off what looks to be a solid Christmas shopping season.
Many folks were concerned about shortages and closures. But the chamber of commerce says everyone looks to have fared well.
Audra Clodfelter with the Olney and Greater Richland County Chamber of Commerce says, "Our shop owners, our small businesses, they are so smart. They are so friendly and they are so ready to serve the citizens in this community. And likewise, our community gives back."