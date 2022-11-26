Small Business Saturday in the 12 Points Historic District

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are more than 30 million small businesses across the nation, and Saturday is the day to celebrate them! That's because it's Small Business Saturday.
Here locally, the Wabash Valley came out by the hundreds to support small business owners of all kinds.
One of Saturday's events took place in the 12 Points Historic District.
This area has seen a huge growth of new businesses recently.
Organizers say five years ago less than 20% of businesses were open in this neighborhood, but now they are predicting that number may be up to nearly 90% by next year.
"There are more people coming back to this area," Garri Knezevich with the 12 Points Revitalization group said. "At one time there were no people in this area at all and they didn't even like traveling through this area. Now, the businesses are opening and more storefronts are opening. It's great to see a small community within a community of Terre Haute, Indiana [see this growth]."
