Small Business Association offers more financial help for Sullivan businesses and homeowners

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - In response to President Biden's disaster declaration for counties in Indiana, one organization is now providing more tornado disaster assistance.
The U.S. Small Business Association set up shop at Sullivan City Hall Saturday. The SBA is here to provide recovery relief funds for those affected by the storm.
Local nonprofits and businesses are eligible for economic injury disaster loans. But, the association wants to emphasize that they are here for everyone.
“If your real estate was damaged or if your personal property was damaged, if you're a homeowner or renter, like your furniture, appliances," said Stephen Clark, SBA public affairs specialist. "Or if you had a motor vehicle, which would be your personal property - which was damaged. That would be something that you could get a low-interest sba loan for to cover uncompensated losses."
Regular hours will start April 24. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.