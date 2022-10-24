Small animals hiding in car engines for warmth: Can lead to many problems, both for the animal and your car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As it gets colder outside, small animals are looking for warm places to hide.
One of the most common places? Your car's engine.
It's an unusual but common problem. When the weather cools down, small animals will hide in your car for warmth. That can lead to many problems, both for the animal and your car.
Sometimes that noise under the hood of your car isn't your engine.
Jayne Kemph woke up one morning to her car not starting. When she checked under the hood, she had a shocking discovery.
"A cat had gotten up in the motor to try to stay warm, which the poor thing did not make it. You know it's not something you think about," said Kemph.
Low temperatures and freezing conditions can drive animals to hide in strange places.
"They are trying to get somewhere where it's warm because they are out in the open most of the time. So somehow they are very smart, you know to get underneath the car and feel that warmth and cuddle up in there," said Kemph.
Ryan Bass is the shop floor man of Adam's Garage. He says customers often bring in cars with chewed-up wires. The culprits? Smaller animals like squirrels and mice.
"Well a lot of times it no starts or check engine lights, will be on or running really rough. They crawl up underneath and chew on the wiring, and fuel pump area under the car," said Bass.
Bass says if you can, park your car in a garage. You can also take away the food that may be keeping the animals in your area.
"They're getting to your animal food, cat food, dog food, whatever, and they kind of bury it into there. I've seen hoods full, just this cavity. You'll hear stuff rattling and have stuff fall on the floor," said Bass.
Kemph says when it starts to get chilly, take the extra time to check under your hood.
"Go over and toot the horn when you get in, pound on top of the car, something to make a noise. Kick your tires, whatever is in the front, just to get their attention. Hopefully, they will run out," said Kemph.