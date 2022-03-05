Sixth Annual Wabash Valley STEM Fest

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Sullivan County had the opportunity to participate in a dynamic day of fun and hands-on education.
This was at the 6th Annual Wabash Valley STEM Fest.
Students grades K-12 were presented with various science, technology, engineering, and math innovations. The activities ranged anywhere from visits with reptiles and amphibians to cookie science.
Organizers say it is so important to introduce kids to STEM at an early age.
"As we go on to the future, we expect our dependence on technology and the amount of technology we have to increase. So, we really want to make sure that our youth of today are ready to meet those challenges of tomorrow," Purdue Extension Educator Brooke Stefancik said.
Organizers tell News 10 even if these students don't end up pursuing a career in STEM -- it is important for them to have an appreciation for these studies.