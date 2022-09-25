Six-week grief support group through Horizon Health is available this Fall

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - If you've lost a loved one recently, there is support out there for you.
Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, is now offering a new six-week grief support group.
The free grief support group will provide emotional support and effective ways that promote healing after loss.
The goal is to provide a safe haven for everyone to express their feelings and receive support from grief specialists and group members. And everything is kept confidential.
The support group will meet Wednesdays this fall from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon.
This will begin on Wednesday, October 12 and last until Wednesday, November 16.
All sessions will take place at Senior Care in the Life Center Building. That's 745 East Court Street.
To register call this number: (217)-466-4170.