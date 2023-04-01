Six killed, over a dozen hurt and hundreds displaced after severe weather hits the Wabash Valley

At least six people have died across the Wabash Valley after Friday night storms battered the area.
SULLIVAN COUNTY
Indiana State Police confirmed three people have died in Sullivan County.
State Police also said the local VFW is gone and several trees and power lines are down in the area.
Here’s a look at one of the hardest hit areas in Sullivan. Homes are leveled, trees are destroyed, and crews are here cleaning.— Jevan McCoskey (@JevanWTHI) April 1, 2023
More information coming throughout the day. #News10 pic.twitter.com/wU2Mtqxnmc
Photos of the damages on S. Section Street in Sullivan, IN after last nights tornado.— Jevan McCoskey (@JevanWTHI) April 1, 2023
Local authorities are asking for everyone to avoid the entire southern part of the city and to report any information on missing persons to Sullivan City Hall. More updates to come. #News10 pic.twitter.com/OpNrPrR7ZH
This is video of tornado approaching Sullivan last night. pic.twitter.com/4Zac4Oplck— Dave Crooks (@DaveCrooks1) April 1, 2023
The preliminary rating for the tornado to hit Sullivan County was an EF3, with peak wind reaching 155mph.
In a press conference, Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said at least 200 buildings were impacted, with 155 of those buildings in Sullivan city limits.
Lamb says three or four people were pulled from the rubble. In total, Lamb says eight to 12 were hurt.
How to get help
The mayor is calling Sullivan's city hall the unification center. There, you can report missing people and seek other assistance. That address is 110 North Main Street.
Abundant Grace House of Prayer is at least one place you can go for food and shelter. That's on Highway 41 near Walmart.
Lamb stresses, if you want to provide help to impacted areas, do not go out on your own. Those people are asked to go to Sullivan High School to assess what kind of assistance they can provide.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Officials in Crawford County, Illinois, say three people are dead, and another eight are hurt after severe weather moved through the area.
The Crawford County Coroner has identified the three victims:
- 69-year-old Rebecca Sue Bradbury
- 39-year-old Donovan Douglas
- 50-year-old Sue Chronic
A lot of damage through out Crawford county.— Nathan Springfield (@news10nathan) April 1, 2023
The Crawford County airport, New Hebron, Route 33 & Route 1 seeing a lot of damage.
I’ll have a live update on News 10 This Morning starting at 8am. @WTHITV @elau_weather @BradyHarpWTHI @Kevin_StormTeam pic.twitter.com/YTHP3B9b3y
During a Saturday morning press conference, officials said 60 to 100 families were displaced.
New Hebron, the Route 1/Route 33 Junction and the Robinson Municipal Airport are some of the areas that were hardest hit by the storm.
Lincoln Trail College's Crisp Center was "destroyed," according to Chris Forde, Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information at Lincoln Trail College.