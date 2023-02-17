Sisters of Providence kicks off winter used book sale

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is calling all bookworms.
The Winter Used Book Sale kicked off Friday.
The sale will have an array of books with topics ranging from crafting to religion.
Money from the sale will go to supporting the Sisters of Providence's mission and ministries.
The sale is in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center.
That's across the hall from Linden Leaf Gifts.
It starts today and will run thru Monday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.