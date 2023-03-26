Sisters of Providence invite you out for an Easter brunch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods invite you to a delicious Easter brunch on Easter Sunday!
The brunch will be prepared by Bon Appetit. Folks can enjoy some smoked salmon, ham, roast beef, and much more. There are also some drinks for those 21 and up.
It's happening April 9th at the O'shaughnessy Dining Hall from 9:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. It's $34.99 for adults, $33.99 for seniors, $17.50 for ages 5 to 11, and children under 4 eat free.
To purchase a ticket, click here.