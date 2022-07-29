Sisters of Providence hosts its annual summer used book sale

SAINT-MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI)- Calling all bookworms! There's a sale going on right now that's right up your alley.
The Sisters of Providence summer used book sale is going on right now.
You'll find a variety of books ranging from children's books to some antique ones that date back to the 1830s.
The books are not pre-priced, but the Sisters of Providence are taking donations.
Organizers of the event said this is part of the sisters' initiative to keep books available for everyone.
"Right now, there are a lot of book titles under scrutiny and threat," Ryan Sheehy, Store Manager at Linden Leaf Gifts, said. "With the Sisters of Providence being originally educators, they really want to make sure they're getting books in the hands of people."
You can visit the sale at the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center everyday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last day for the sale is Monday, August 8th.